Sachin Tendulkar on son Arjun’s Ranji Trophy century: ‘no pressure of expectation’

Sachin Tendulkar opened up about his son Arjun’s maiden century in his Ranji Trophy debut. The 23-year-old all-rounder followed in his legendary father’s footsteps when he smashed a ton while making his first-class debut for Goa.

Sachin Tendulkar, 49, said that he could play cricket without pressure of expectations, a privilege not afforded to his son. Tendulkar scored his maiden first-class century on debut as a 15-year-old in 1988 and went on to have a stellar career spanning over two decades.

“Arjun has not led a normal childhood,” said Sachin Tendulkar, speaking to Gaurav Kapoor at an Infosys event. “Being a son of a cricketer who's been around for quite some time, it's not so easy.

“That's the only reason, when I retired and I was felicitated by the media in Mumbai, my message to them was to allow Arjun to fall in love with cricket, give him that opportunity.

“You can follow up with various statements after he's performed, don't try to put pressure on him because I never had that pressure from my parents,” said Tendulkar.

The former cricketer gave the example of his own father, Ramesh, who was once asked what it feel like to be referred to as “Sachin’s father.”

“He said, 'it's the proudest moment of my life'. Fathers want their children to be recognised by what their child has done,” said Tendulkar.

The former cricketer said his parents gave him the freedom to express himself and play the game without burdening him with expectations.

“They gave me the freedom to go out and express myself. There was no pressure of expectations, only encouragement and support and how we could go out and better ourselves,” he said. “I kept telling him [Arjun], 'it's going to be challenging. You're not going to change the whole world. We have to change the mindset.’” Arjun Tendulkar’s maiden Ranji Trophy century came on the second day of Goa's Group C Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan. Batting at No. 7, Tendulkar junior, who had moved to Goa from Mumbai earlier this season in search of more playing opportunities, hit two sixes and 16 fours in his knock of 120 from 207 deliveries. (With inputs from PTI)

Moneycontrol News

