MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to reopen today for ‘Thula masam’ poojas, check details here

Devotees will be allowed to enter Sabarimala from October 17 to 21 and entry would be permitted only through virtual queue booking.

Moneycontrol News
October 16, 2021 / 03:47 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will open on October 16 at 5 pm for ‘Thula masam’ poojas. However, the devotees will be allowed to enter the temple tomorrow, October 17 from 5 am.

Devotees will be allowed to enter Sabarimala from October 17 to 21 and entry would be permitted only through virtual queue booking.

The temple would be opened and the lamps would be lit by the present melshanti V K Jayaraj Potti in the presence of the Thanthri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru, a release issued by the Board said.

Subsequently, the Upadevata temple would be opened and a lamp would be lit there also. A fire would also be lit in front of the 18th step of the path leading to the shrine, it said. It also said that there would be no poojas on the day the temple is opened.

The Board, also said, that melshantis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples would be selected via draw of lots on October 17 after the ‘Ushapoojas’ get over.

Close

Devotees arriving at the temple must have a two-dose COVID vaccine certificate or an RT-PCR negative report with them, it said and added that ‘Neyyabhishekam’, ‘Udayasthamana Pooja’, ‘Kalabhabhishekam’, ‘Padipooja’ and ‘Pushpabhishekam’ would be the rituals performed during this period.

The temple would be closed on October 21 and then reopen on November 2 as part of the ‘Chithira Attavishesham’.

Thereafter, on November 3 the temple would be closed again and reopen on November 15 for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival.

With PTI inputs
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa
first published: Oct 16, 2021 03:47 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.