Ryan Reynolds on T-Mobile acquiring his Mint Mobile: 'Never dreamt I'd own a wireless company'

Telecom giant T-Mobile on Wednesday acquired US budget wireless provider Mint Mobile, partly owned by Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, in a $1.35 billion deal. The actor said he was incredibly grateful for the big update.

“I never dreamt I’d own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile. Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful,” Reynolds tweeted.

Mint founders David Glickman and Rizwan Kassim will stay on at T-Mobile after the transaction is complete to manage the brands. Reynolds, meanwhile, will remain in his creative role for Mint.

T-Mobile is the second largest mobile service provider in the US. Ryan Reynolds owned about one-fourth of Mint Mobile, according to a Bloomberg.

T-Mobile is acquiring Mint Mobile’s sales, marketing, digital, and service operations, it said. Its purchase of Kaena Corp. will give it access to Mint, along with Ultra Mobile and wholesaler Plum. The brands, which already use T-Mobile for their network, will be run as a separate business unit.

Moneycontrol News