Putin appears to limp in latest video, once again sparking rumours about health

Putin appeared to walk with a limp in his latest clip from Iran. Screengrab from a video tweeted by Ragip Soylu (@ragipsoylu/Twitter)

The endless debate around the status of Vladimir Putin’s health saw fresh speculation after the Russian president was seen walking with a limp in his latest video.

Footage from Tuesday shows Putin arriving in Iran, but his walk off the plane fuelled rumours about his ill health as the 69-year-old appeared to be walking with a discernible limp. Social media users were also quick to notice that besides favouring his left leg, the Russian president’s right arm seemed to hang limply by his side.



There is something wrong with Putin’s walk pic.twitter.com/mnwrHj1cPn

— Ragp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) July 19, 2022

“There is something wrong with Putin’s walk,” journalist Ragip Soylu tweeted as he shared the video of Putin meeting delegates at Mehrabad airport, according to Newsweek

There has been a rise in unconfirmed reports speculating about Putin’s health, with some sources claiming he has cancer.

Earlier this year in May, an unidentified oligarch, close to the president of Russia, was reportedly recorded saying that he is “very ill with blood cancer.” Before that, several unconfirmed reports that floated the theory that Putin temporarily handed power over to a close aide as he underwent treatment for cancer.

But USA’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has said there is no evidence to suggest that Putin is unwell. According to the BBC, CIA Director William Burns even joked that Putin, if anything, appeared to be “too healthy”.

"There are lots of rumours about President Putin's health and as far as we can tell he's entirely too healthy," Burns said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, drawing laughter from the audience.