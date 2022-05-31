Putin losing eyesight, has 3 years to live, claims Russian spy: Report

Russian president Vladimir Putin has just three years to live and is rapidly losing his eyesight, according to a Russian intelligence source.

An officer of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has claimed that Putin has been given just three years to live by doctors, according to a report in The Mirror. This explosive claim comes amid growing speculation around Putin’s health – unconfirmed reports had earlier indicated that the 69-year-old Russian president had temporarily handed over power to a close aide as he underwent treatment for cancer.

The unidentified FSB officer claimed that Putin “has a severe form of rapidly progressing cancer” which is causing him to lose his eyesight.

“We are told he is suffering from headaches and when he appears on TV he needs pieces of paper with everything written in huge letters to read what he’s going to say,” the spy was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

“They are so big each page can only hold a couple of sentences. His eyesight is seriously worsening.

“He has no more than two to three years to stay alive,” he added.

These claims were made in text messages that the Russian spy sent to Russia defector Boris Karpichkov, who is currently hiding in the UK.

In the messages, the unidentified FSB officer further claimed that Putin is refusing to wear spectacles as they can be construed as a sign of weakness. He is also prone to bursts of anger: “He used to be composed with subordinates but now he has outbursts of uncontrolled fury. He has gone completely nuts and trusts almost no one.”

The source also alleged that Putin’s limbs are “shaking uncontrollably”, which ties up with what internet sleuths have observed of the Russian president of late. According to the Independent, Putin appeared to grip a table for support during a meeting in April, and footage from earlier this year also appears to show his hand shaking.