    Russian mountaineer unfurls Ukraine flag on Mount Everest

    Katya Lipka unfurled the Ukrainian flag on top of the world’s highest peak on May 24.

    June 09, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST
    Russian climber Katya Lipka unfurled the Ukrainian flag on Mt Everest (Image credit: lipka.fm/Instagram)

    A Russian mountain climber and blogger used her Mount Everest achievement to protest her country’s war on Ukraine. Katya Lipka unfurled the Ukrainian flag on top of the world’s highest peak to deliver a message against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

    She shared a photo of herself unfurling the flag on Mount Everest on Instagram last Friday, where it has since gone viral. In the accompanying post, Lipka said she scaled the peak on May 24 – the three-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which resulted in a war that has displaced millions and killed thousands of people.

    As she gripped the flag with fingers numb from cold, Lipka said, she wished for the war to end. In her post, she also urged Russia to “stop killing” people in Ukraine.


    Lipka also added that she scaled Mount Everest “without preparation and without acclimatization,” and advised others not to try this. While many lauded her achievement and praised her for protesting the war, some expressed doubts about the authenticity of her pictures, noting that they were taken during the night.

    The Russian mountaineer addressed the doubts in a follow-up post, claiming that her photos were not Photoshopped and were dark only because she completed the final ascent much quicker than anticipated, reaching the peak before dawn.

    Besides unfurling the Ukraine flag, Lipka also raised a slogan in support of Alexei Navalny, an arch-critic of Putin who is currently imprisoned by the Russian government.
