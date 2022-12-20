 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Russian millionaire's 'billboard to find love' idea gets response from Ukrainian man

Dec 20, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

Serhii Kharkusha lives in LA but is originally from the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih. He is anti-war but has tremendous affection for the Russian people.

Russian millionaire Maria Molonova has everything except a partner. She was trying to find love but sanctions stopped her from using Tinder. So to find a husband so she chose to advertise herself on billboards instead.

The 26-year-old now has found a reciprocation of the same exact manner all the way from Los Angeles, USA and he just so happens to be a Ukrainian.

Molonova, an entrepreneur, put up hoardings all around her city of Ulan-Ude looking for a partner. But it caught the eye of a far-off life coach, businessman and musician who, in response, hired billboards that said: “Millionaire turn around, I’m already here” and put them up in his neighbourhood.

Serhii Kharkusha, also 26, who lives in LA but is originally from the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih is anti-war but has tremendous affection for the Russian people.

“I don’t respect war supporters - or Vladimir Putin. I do not understand what he is doing,” Serhii said, the Mirror reported.

“But I feel good being in love with a Russian woman. Most of my close friends are from Russia,” he added.