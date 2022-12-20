Russian millionaire's 'billboard to find love' idea gets response from Ukrainian man

Representational image

Russian millionaire Maria Molonova has everything except a partner. She was trying to find love but sanctions stopped her from using Tinder. So to find a husband so she chose to advertise herself on billboards instead.

The 26-year-old now has found a reciprocation of the same exact manner all the way from Los Angeles, USA and he just so happens to be a Ukrainian.

Molonova, an entrepreneur, put up hoardings all around her city of Ulan-Ude looking for a partner. But it caught the eye of a far-off life coach, businessman and musician who, in response, hired billboards that said: “Millionaire turn around, I’m already here” and put them up in his neighbourhood.

Serhii Kharkusha, also 26, who lives in LA but is originally from the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih is anti-war but has tremendous affection for the Russian people.

“I don’t respect war supporters - or Vladimir Putin. I do not understand what he is doing,” Serhii said, the Mirror reported.

“But I feel good being in love with a Russian woman. Most of my close friends are from Russia,” he added.

On why he decided to respond to Maria’s billboard, Serhii said: “I chose Maria because I saw her on the news after her advertisement, and she is my type. She is brave. She is bright. There are lots of women in LA but they are all wrong, and then I saw Maria - very creative - so I decided to pay for another billboard and write ‘I’m here’.”

Maria, a mother of two, said she was impressed by the billboard response from Serhii.

“It's not predictable at all, he’s creative. It's great that men can behave like this. He got my attention. But what's next? He didn’t personally contact me yet and did not write anything. Does he really want to get to know me? I'm confused,” she was quoted by Mirror as saying.

Maria also adds she has received many more responses from suitors from her country and abroad. As for Serhii and Maria’s potential date, things are reportedly underway for the next step forward.