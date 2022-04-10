Russian influencers are destroying their Chanel bags, sharing videos on Instagram. Here’s why

Upset at being barred from buying Chanel products, several Russian influencers are sharing videos that show them destroying the French label’s expensive handbags.

Chanel closed its stores in Russia amid the Russia-Ukraine war and donated to the Ukrainian cause. After shuttering its Russian outlets, the luxury label said it had stopped selling its goods to Russian people abroad who intended to take them back to their home country, Insider reported.

This move on Chanel’s part did not go down well with Russian influencers, who accused the fashion house of ‘Russophobia’. In response, many influencers have shared videos which show them taking a pair of scissors to their Chanel handbags.

"Never seen any brand acting so disrespectful towards their clients as Chanel" Russian model Victoria Bonya wrote while sharing an Instagram video which shows her cutting up her black quilted Chanel bag. Victoria has over 9.3 million Instagram followers.



In a statement to Insider, Chanel said: “We have rolled out a process to ask clients for whom we do not know the main residency to confirm that the items they are purchasing will not be used in Russia.

"We recognize that this process of walking through the law has caused disappointment to some of our clients," read their statement. "We are currently working on improving this approach and we apologize for any misunderstanding this may have caused, as welcoming all our clients, regardless of where they come from, is a priority for Chanel."