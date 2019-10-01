Russian company becomes first to mass produce human robots

Russian company Promobot just became the first firm to start serial production of human robots. According to Oleg Kivokurtsev, the co-founder of the company, these humanoid bots will not only look like humans but be able to integrate into business processes. The announcement of this mass production of androids was made on September 30.

The company’s own technology and its patented design were used to build the prototype of this humanoid robot. It can help reproduce more than 600 types of micro-facial human emotions, making them appear almost real.

Speaking about the “companion robots”, Kivokurtsev said: “We have started production and sale of robots with a human appearance. This is the first humanoid android in the world that not only mimics the human appearance but is also able to integrate into business processes.”

Promobot plans to launch the humanoids for personal use considering its capacity to converse or work as a personal assistant or for manning smart home systems.

He added that the company has already created one prototype of the unique robots and a series of them would follow soon. “We plan to make ten a month, with any appearance, for home and professional use,” the Promobot co-founder said.

Other authorities at the firm have informed that these robots can also emulate human expressions by moving their eyes, eyebrows, lips, etc. They can also carry forward a meaningful conversation by answering questions, reported Russian news agency TASS.