    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    ‘Putin’s Ukraine strategy?’: Clip from sitcom ‘Family Guy’ is viral

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised two separatist-backed regions in Easten Ukraine as independent and authorised the deployment of troops there. The world is watching the developments warily.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine crisis: The clip from ‘Family Guy’ shows Vladimir Putin brandishing weapons, to the horror of those around him, only to use them for mundane purposes. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @ThisIsSoliman)

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: The clip from 'Family Guy' shows Vladimir Putin brandishing weapons, to the horror of those around him, only to use them for mundane purposes. (Screengrab from video tweeted by @ThisIsSoliman)


    As tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate and rest of the world watches the developments warily, internet users have found comic relief in a clip from American sitcom Family Guy. 

    Many on social media believe that a scene from Spies Reminiscent of Us, a Family Guy episode from 2009, “predicted” Russian President Vladimir Vladimir Putin’s strategy towards Ukraine.

    The clip, which is being widely shared online, shows Putin brandishing weapons, to the horror of those around him, only to use them for mundane purposes.

    The Russian president first takes out a baton and the people in the room gasp. He then turns the baton into a coat hanger and the onlookers are relieved.

    Next, he brings out a crossbow in an aggressive manner but only to shoot an arrow into a wall and hang his tie.

    Finally, Putin brandishes a machine gun but uses it to light a cigarette.

    A Twitter user named Mohammed Soliman shared the clip with the caption “Putin’s Ukraine strategy”. It has gathered more than a million views.

    Others Twitter users seemed to agree with him.  "Best way to explain Russian policy on Ukraine right now," said Dennis Kassavetis.


    Journalist Nadia Bilbassy labelled the video as "what Putin does to the West".

    Putin has recognised Donetsk and Luhansk -- two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine -- as independent and ordered the deployment of troops there for “peacekeeping”.

    At a United Nations session Monday, the United States and its allies criticised Russia’s moves. They said the order for deployment of troops in eastern Ukraine was "pretext for war” and violation of international law, news agency AFP reported.

    On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said: "This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine".

    Biden and other leaders have announced sanctions on Russia.
    Tags: #Family Guy #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 09:22 am

