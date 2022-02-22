English
    Plane spells the word ‘relax’ at Ukraine border amid Russia crisis

    Russia-Ukraine tensions: The plane belonged to Air Moldova, the national airline of Ukraine’s neighbour Moldova. It spelt ‘relax’ in the air as it took off from Chisinau city last Thursday.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Air Moldova had a message for the world amid the crisis. (Image: Flightradar24)

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Air Moldova had a message for the world amid the crisis. (Image: Flightradar24)

    Amid heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine, an airline sent out a message that the world probably needs right now.

    A plane belonging to Air Moldova, the national airline of Ukraine’s neighbour Moldova, spelt the word ‘relax’ in the air as it took off from Chisinau city last Thursday.

    The plane was in the air for 1 hour and 38 minutes, according to Flightradar24, a Swedish flight tracker. As many as 60,000 people were tracking the plane at one point in its journey, according to Vice.

    A spokesperson for Flighradar24 confirmed to Vice that what it had captured was genuine. “The aircraft is indeed flying this pattern above Moldova,” the official said.

    The Russia-Ukraine crisis has created fears of a major war.

    On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in the eastern part of Ukraine as independent and ordered that troops be deployed there, Reuters reported.

    In a televised address, the Russian president said eastern Ukraine was ancient Russian land, Reuters reported. Putin expressed confidence that his decision to send troops to eastern Ukraine would be supported by Russians.

    European countries and the United States criticised Russia’s moves. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia had clearly attacked Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    The US has said that it will announce sanctions against Moscow.

    "We plan to announce new sanctions on Russia tomorrow in response to Moscow's decisions and actions today. We are coordinating with allies and partners on that announcement," a spokesperson for the White House told news agency AFP.

    (With inputs from Reuters and AFP)
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 09:08 am

