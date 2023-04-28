 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
At Russia's richest woman's retail company, strip-searches of employees is latest shocker

Edited by : Stella Dey
Apr 28, 2023 / 06:54 PM IST

Tatyana Bakalchuk, a 47-year-old mum of seven, who was once an English teacher with close Kremlin links, is Russia’s richest woman with a fortune of £10.7 billion.

The strip-searches are just the latest in a string of shocking revelations about Wildberries. (Image: screengrab from video @igorsushko/Twitter)

Shocking reports have emerged from Russia, detailing the inhumane treatment of female employees working for Wildberries, an online retail company owned by President Vladimir Putin-friendly oligarch Tatyana Bakalchuk.

Leaked video footage shows female staff members being subjected to daily strip-searches, where they strip down to their underwear to ensure they are not taking banned items in or out of the workplace.

The company, which has sprouted as Russia’s largest online marketplace with over 48,000 employees, is said to be run with an iron fist. It has been accused of profiting from “grey” imports, bypassing Western sanctions.

