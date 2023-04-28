At Russia's richest woman's retail company, strip-searches of employees is latest shocker

The strip-searches are just the latest in a string of shocking revelations about Wildberries. (Image: screengrab from video @igorsushko/Twitter)

Shocking reports have emerged from Russia, detailing the inhumane treatment of female employees working for Wildberries, an online retail company owned by President Vladimir Putin-friendly oligarch Tatyana Bakalchuk.

Leaked video footage shows female staff members being subjected to daily strip-searches, where they strip down to their underwear to ensure they are not taking banned items in or out of the workplace.

The company, which has sprouted as Russia’s largest online marketplace with over 48,000 employees, is said to be run with an iron fist. It has been accused of profiting from “grey” imports, bypassing Western sanctions.

Bakalchuk, a 47-year-old mum of seven, who was once an English teacher with close Kremlin links, is Russia’s richest woman with a fortune of £10.7 billion.

She has faced a workforce rebellion around Russia over her strict work demands, including draconian new rules to deduct money from the payments of employees if a customer complained they were sent the wrong item or because of product defects.

The strip-searches are just the latest in a string of shocking revelations about the company. Several reports claim that this humiliating procedure happens twice a day, once in the morning and once in the evening. Workers are under the supervision of video cameras and are forced to undress and go to the inspection point.

While the company claims that the searches are to prevent theft in the warehouses, reports suggest that they are carried out to stop warehouse employees from carrying phones or watches into the workplace.

The video shows female employees being searched by female inspectors, while men are also subjected to the same ritual. According to Life, whose journalist went undercover at the platform, “our correspondent… felt all the 'charms' of working in the ‘Berries’ warehouse. He worked there for only three days, but he had enough impressions to last a lifetime. According to his investigation, every morning in the warehouse really does begin with a humiliating procedure.”

The revelations have caused shock in Russia, with many calling for action to be taken against the company. While Bakalchuk’s methods have brought stunning success during Putin’s war in Ukraine, with a 95% year-on-year rise in turnover, her empire has been hit by recent strikes over her strict work demands.

The platform was originally set up by Bakalchuk when she was on maternity leave in 2004. It had 1.5 billion orders in 2022 as a vital retail channel at a time when the Russian economy was hit by punitive sanctions due to Putin’s war against Ukraine.

Also read: Who was Pavel Antov, the Russian 'sausage king' found dead in Odisha?