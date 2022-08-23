'Russia may try to do something cruel & disgusting on Ukraine's Independence Day': Zelensky

As Ukraine prepares to celebrate its Independence Day on August 24, Russia may try to do something particularly cruel and disgusting, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video address.

“We should be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel. Such is our enemy. But in any other week during these six months, Russia did the same thing all the time – disgusting and cruel,” Zelensky said.

He added that Ukrainians must be strong enough to resist any enemy provocations and make Russia accountable for its actions. “We must all be strong enough to endure and go all the way to Ukrainian victory,” Zelensky said in the video address.

"One of the key tasks of the enemy is to humiliate us Ukrainians, to devalue our capabilities, our heroes, to spread despair, fear and conflict. Hence, it is essential, never, for a single moment, give in to this enemy pressure, not to wind yourself up and show weakness."

On Tuesday, which was also Ukraine's Flag Day, Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv for a meeting with Zelensky to reaffirm Poland's support in the war against Russia and urge fresh sanctions on Moscow.

Ukraine's border guard agency shared footage of Duda arriving by train in Kyiv on Tuesday morning with the caption: "We welcome our friend to the capital".

After the meet, Duda is scheduled to attend the Crimean Platform, a forum for nations backing Ukraine, which existed before Russia launched its invasion on February 24.