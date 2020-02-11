Russia declines Modi govt's invite to review situation in Kashmir

Russia has declined the invitation to be a part of the fresh batch of foreign envoys who will be sent to Jammu and Kashmir to review the ground reality there, following the abrogation of Article 370.

Nikolay Kudashev, the Russian Ambassador to India, informed Indian diplomats on February 11 that he would not be a part of the 25-member team visiting the newly-formed Union Territory later this week.

According to a Times of India report, Moscow has declined the invite in a show of confidence and support for the decision taken by the Government of India to revoke the special status enjoyed by Kashmir for decades.

In January, Kudashev reiterated that the Russian leadership had never doubted India’s approach towards handling the crisis in the Valley and, thus, did not feel the need to scrutinise the situation in the UT. He also said what was unfolding in Kashmir was India’s internal matter that pertained to the “Constitutional space of India”.

He said: “The Kashmir issue doesn’t concern our bilateral ties. Those who consider the August 5 move to be a cause of concern or doubt Indian policy, can visit Kashmir.”

The first batch of envoys was sent to Kashmir by Indian authorities in the second week of January. The second batch is expected to reach Srinagar on February 12. Apart from speaking to the locals to get feedback, they are also slated to attend a briefing by senior Indian Army officers this time.

European ambassadors ditched the last visit saying they did not want a guided tour. However, Indian officials have claimed that countries like France and Germany may be a part of the upcoming tour. Britain, too, has expressed interest in travelling to Kashmir while some Gulf nations may be participating this time as well.