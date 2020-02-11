App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Delhi
AAP : 63
BJP+ : 7

Need 29 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Russia declines Modi govt's invite to review situation in Kashmir

In January, the Russian ambassador to India had reiterated that Moscow never doubted India’s approach towards handling the crisis in the Valley and thus did not feel the need to scrutinize

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Russia has declined the invitation to be a part of the fresh batch of foreign envoys who will be sent to Jammu and Kashmir to review the ground reality there, following the abrogation of Article 370.

Nikolay Kudashev, the Russian Ambassador to India, informed Indian diplomats on February 11 that he would not be a part of the 25-member team visiting the newly-formed Union Territory later this week.

According to a Times of India report, Moscow has declined the invite in a show of confidence and support for the decision taken by the Government of India to revoke the special status enjoyed by Kashmir for decades.

Close

In January, Kudashev reiterated that the Russian leadership had never doubted India’s approach towards handling the crisis in the Valley and, thus, did not feel the need to scrutinise the situation in the UT. He also said what was unfolding in Kashmir was India’s internal matter that pertained to the “Constitutional space of India”.

related news

He said: “The Kashmir issue doesn’t concern our bilateral ties. Those who consider the August 5 move to be a cause of concern or doubt Indian policy, can visit Kashmir.”

The first batch of envoys was sent to Kashmir by Indian authorities in the second week of January. The second batch is expected to reach Srinagar on February 12. Apart from speaking to the locals to get feedback, they are also slated to attend a briefing by senior Indian Army officers this time.

European ambassadors ditched the last visit saying they did not want a guided tour. However, Indian officials have claimed that countries like France and Germany may be a part of the upcoming tour. Britain, too, has expressed interest in travelling to Kashmir while some Gulf nations may be participating this time as well.


Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:35 pm

tags #Article 370 #india russia cooperation #Jammu and Kashmir #Union Territory

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.