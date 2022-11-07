World’s tallest woman flies for the first time. How airline made arrangements

The world's tallest woman, 25-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi from Turkey, was recently able to take her first flight, thanks to an airline that arranged a specially-made stretcher for her.

Rumeysa Gelgi, who is seven-feet-tall, flew from Istanbul to San Francisco on a Turkish Airlines plane in September, Daily Mail reported. The airline removed six seats and put a stretcher in their place to ensure the 13-hour flight was comfortable for her.

Gelgi shared photos from her flight on Instagram and said her experience had been "flawless from start to finish".

"A heartfelt thank you to every single person involved in my journey. With love," she wrote.

Turkish Airlines said it was happy to hear her feedback. "We always want to do our best for you and our work continues," they commented on her post.

Gelgi is now known around the world as a holder of five Guinness World Records. She is also also an activist drawing attention to Weaver Syndrome -- the rare genetic mutation responsible for her unusual height.

"Every disadvantage can be turned into an advantage for yourself, so accept yourself for who you are, be aware of your potential and do your best," she was quoted as saying by the Guinness World Records.

Throughout her childhood, Gelgi underwent surgeries and physiotherapy sessions. She said her family stood by her.

Now, she is in California to pursue software development opportunities. She will also be working with Guinness World Records on several upcoming events.