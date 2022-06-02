Ruins of a 3,400-year-old city emerge from Iraq’s Tigris river

The ruins of a ‘lost’ ancient city have resurfaced again after spending years underwater a reservoir on the Tigris River in Iraq.

The 3,400-year-old settlement emerged after an extreme drought in Iraq caused water levels in the reservoir to fall, the University of Tubingen announced Monday. The months-long drought led to water being drawn from the Mosul reservoir to be used in irrigation. As water levels in the reservoir fell, the ruins of a settlement dating back to the Mittani Empire-era were uncovered earlier this year.

The archaeological site of Kemune in Iraq. (Image credit: uni-tuebingen.de)

Experts believe they could be the ruins of the ancient city of Zakhiku, once a bustling settlement on the Tigris River and the capital of Mittani Empire, which ruled over large parts of northern Mesopotamia and Syria between 1550–1350 BC. The archaeological site has been named Kemune, and archaeologists have flocked to it in hopes of studying the lost city before water levels rise again.

“This unforeseen event put archaeologists under sudden pressure to excavate and document at least parts of this large, important city as quickly as possible before it was resubmerged,” the University of Tubingen explained in its press release.

Archaeologists were able to excavate large buildings from the Mittani period. (Image credit: University of Tubingen)

After securing funding at short notice, a team of German and Kurdish archaeologists began mapping out the city. A palace at the archaeological site had already been documented during a dry spell in 2018, when it emerged to the surface, but this time, researchers were also able to map other large buildings.

According to the Daily Mail, several archaeological sites in Iraq, including Kemune, were submerged after the construction of Mosul dam in 1984.

To prevent further damage to the site, the excavated buildings were completely covered with tight-fitting plastic sheeting and covered with gravel fill