English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Ruins of a 3,400-year-old city emerge from Iraq’s Tigris river

    The ruins of a 3,400-year-old city have resurfaced again after spending years underwater in Iraq.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 02, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST
    Aerial view of the excavations at Kemune. (Image credit: University of Tubingen)

    Aerial view of the excavations at Kemune. (Image credit: University of Tubingen)

    The ruins of a ‘lost’ ancient city have resurfaced again after spending years underwater a reservoir on the Tigris River in Iraq.

    The 3,400-year-old settlement emerged after an extreme drought in Iraq caused water levels in the reservoir to fall, the University of Tubingen announced Monday. The months-long drought led to water being drawn from the Mosul reservoir to be used in irrigation. As water levels in the reservoir fell, the ruins of a settlement dating back to the Mittani Empire-era were uncovered earlier this year.

    The archaeological site of Kemune in Iraq. (Image credit: uni-tuebingen.de) The archaeological site of Kemune in Iraq. (Image credit: uni-tuebingen.de)

    Experts believe they could be the ruins of the ancient city of Zakhiku, once a bustling settlement on the Tigris River and the capital of Mittani Empire, which ruled over large parts of northern Mesopotamia and Syria between 1550–1350 BC. The archaeological site has been named Kemune, and archaeologists have flocked to it in hopes of studying the lost city before water levels rise again.

    “This unforeseen event put archaeologists under sudden pressure to excavate and document at least parts of this large, important city as quickly as possible before it was resubmerged,” the University of Tubingen explained in its press release.

    Close

    Related stories

    (Image credit: University of Tubingen) Archaeologists were able to excavate large buildings from the Mittani period. (Image credit: University of Tubingen)

    After securing funding at short notice, a team of German and Kurdish archaeologists began mapping out the city. A palace at the archaeological site had already been documented during a dry spell in 2018, when it emerged to the surface, but this time, researchers were also able to map other large buildings.

    According to the Daily Mail, several archaeological sites in Iraq, including Kemune, were submerged after the construction of Mosul dam in 1984.

    To prevent further damage to the site, the excavated buildings were completely covered with tight-fitting plastic sheeting and covered with gravel fill
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ancient city #Iraq
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 06:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.