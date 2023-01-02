 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

15-year-old TV actor buys house in Mumbai: ‘A very big dream’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

Ruhaanika Dhawan is best known for starring in the popular drama 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

Ruhaanika Dhawan with her father in their new home. (Image credit: Instagram)

While becoming property owners remains a pipe dream for many adults, this 15-year-old from Mumbai has already purchased her own house. TV actor Ruhaanika Dhawan, best known for playing Ruhi in the popular drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently took to Instagram to share her milestone with the world.

Ruhaanika Dhawan shared photos of herself holding the keys to the home and sitting in the living room with her father.

"My heart is full," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m extremely grateful. I have check marked a very big dream-buying a home on my own. This is very huge for me and my folks."

 

Documents related to the purchase would have been signed by her parents since she is underage.

Dhawan said she was thankful for all the opportunities that enabled her to achieve her milestone.

The actor expressed gratitude towards her parents, especially her mother for being judicious with money.