15-year-old TV actor buys house in Mumbai: ‘A very big dream’

Ruhaanika Dhawan with her father in their new home. (Image credit: Instagram)

While becoming property owners remains a pipe dream for many adults, this 15-year-old from Mumbai has already purchased her own house. TV actor Ruhaanika Dhawan, best known for playing Ruhi in the popular drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, recently took to Instagram to share her milestone with the world.

Ruhaanika Dhawan shared photos of herself holding the keys to the home and sitting in the living room with her father.

"My heart is full," she wrote on Instagram. "I’m extremely grateful. I have check marked a very big dream-buying a home on my own. This is very huge for me and my folks."

Documents related to the purchase would have been signed by her parents since she is underage.

Dhawan said she was thankful for all the opportunities that enabled her to achieve her milestone.

The actor expressed gratitude towards her parents, especially her mother for being judicious with money.

"She in all ways is a desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it," Dhawan said. "Only god and she know how she does it."

She said she was optimistic about her life and career. "This is just the beginning. I’m already dreaming bigger, I will chase my dreams work even harder," she wrote.

Dhawan encouraged her followers to pursue their dreams too.

The 15-year-old's acting credits include TV soaps as well as the Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho, in which she had a cameo.

Dhawan also runs her YouTube channel, which has over 80,000 subscribers. She regularly posts lifestyle videos, vlogs and brand promotions.

On Instagram, many users congratulated Dhawan for her new home.

"Congratulations. I'm proud of you. Best wishes now and always," wrote actor Tassnim Nerurkar.

"That’s a proud moment," said another comment. "Keep shining."

"Congratulations! May god continue to bless you to achieve many more things in life," a third user wrote.