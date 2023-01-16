 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Rude, smug, greedy': Shark Tank entrepreneur says was harassed online after pitch

Moneycontrol News
Jan 16, 2023 / 09:09 PM IST

Yushika Jolly said that she has received misogynistic messages after the episode and people abused her while her husband was praised for his “excellent negotiating skills”.

Shark Tank India 2: Yushika Jolly is the CEO of Paradyes. (Image: yushikajolly/LinkedIn)

A Shark Tank India season 2 entrepreneur, who went to pitch her hair dye brand with her husband on the show, claimed that after the episode aired, she has been called names and harassed online.

Paradyes CEO Yushika Jolly, in a LinkedIn post, chronicled the aftermath of the episode that had the judges fighting with each other over investing in the company.

“I’m starting to believe that we, as a country, despise women for being assertive and having opinions. In the last 48 hours, I have been called "rude," "smug," "manipulative," "greedy," “bi***” and "unprofessional." Hate messages abound in my DMs, in the comments on my personal page, and even on my brands' page. I draw attention to the gender prejudice because, in contrast, my husband, who is also the co-founder, is getting praised for his excellent negotiating skills and his smile,” Jolly wrote in a detailed post.

She also explained why she chose to go with “Sharks” Vineeta Singh (Sugar cosmetics) and Aman Gupta (boat) instead of Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) or Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com) even though Bansal’s offer was better and was exactly what they wanted (Rs 65 lakh for 1% equity).

“As a founder, I’d like to believe I know my business better than any keyboard warrior. We decided to go with Aman and Vineeta for 2% at that time since we thought they were better suited to our needs. We could have chosen Peyush if we were truly that "greedy”,” she wrote.