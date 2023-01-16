Ruchir Modi: 7 points about Lalit Modi's flamboyant son and successor

Fugitive Lalit Modi on Sunday named his son Ruchir Modi as his successor beneficiary from his family's side in the KK Modi Family Trust with immediate effect. “In light of what I have gone through, it’s time to retire and move on. And groom my kids. I am handing them all,” the Indian Premier League (IPL) founder wrote on Instagram. Lalit Modi is wanted in India after leaving the country in 2010 for London after being charged of tax evasion, money laundering and manipulating broadcast deals.
Here are 7 things to know about Ruchir Modi, Lalit Modi’s successor:
- Ruchir Modi, 28, is one of the two children of Lalit Modi and Minal Sagrani. He has a younger sister, Aliya. They lost their mother to cancer in 2018. He has a step-sister from his mother’s first marriage.
- He is the director of cigarette-maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, other family-controlled firms such as KK Modi Group and Modi Enterprises. The businessman, on his website, says he is “spearheading the digital transformation of Modi Enterprises which as set up by his father KK Modi.
- Modi is the founder and CEO of Modi Ventures that he founded in 2015.
- Like his father, Ruchir Modi too is known for his flamboyant lifestyle. On Instagram, he regularly flaunts his holidays in exotic destinations around the world on private jets, his yacht trips and glamourous parties.
- He did his schooling in Mumbai and London. He has a bachelor’s degree in global business management from Regent's University, London.
- Cricket is another common area of interest for Ruchir Modi and Lalit Modi. The younger Modi headed the Alwar unit of Rajasthan Cricket Association from 2016 to 2020. He also stood for the elections for the Rajasthan Cricket Association 2017, only to be defeated by CP Joshi. Modi alleged “cross-voting” in the polls.
- According to his website, some of the projects he handled are Modicare (network marketing), Twenty-Four Seven (convenience stores), ColorBar (cosmetics).