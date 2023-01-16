 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Ruchir Modi: 7 points about Lalit Modi's flamboyant son and successor

Jan 16, 2023 / 12:25 PM IST

Ruchi Modi, son of Lalit Modi, was named by his father as his successor.

Ruchir Modi is known for his flamboyant lifestyle. (Image credit: ruchirmodi/Instagram)

Fugitive Lalit Modi on Sunday named his son Ruchir Modi as his successor beneficiary from his family's side in the KK Modi Family Trust with immediate effect. “In light of what I have gone through, it’s time to retire and move on. And groom my kids. I am handing them all,” the Indian Premier League (IPL) founder wrote on Instagram. Lalit Modi is wanted in India after leaving the country in 2010 for London after being charged of tax evasion, money laundering and manipulating broadcast deals.

Here are 7 things to know about Ruchir Modi, Lalit Modi’s successor:

TAGS: #KK Modi #Lalit Modi #Ruchir Modi
first published: Jan 16, 2023 12:13 pm