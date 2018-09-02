App
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2018 02:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

RTI applicant in Madhya Pradesh asked to pay Rs 7 as GST for seeking information

While hearing a case, transparency watchdog Central Information Commission (CIC) had in February said public authority cannot quote a price for the information, treating it as goods or service of sellable nature

PTI @moneycontrolcom

An RTI applicant has been asked to pay the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for getting information from the Madhya Pradesh Housing and Infrastructure Development Board here under the transparency law.

Exercising his right to know, anti-corruption activist Ajay Dubey had sought details of expenditure on the renovation of office of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Madhya Pradesh, from the board.

To his surprise, the board asked him to pay Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) and the States Goods and Services Tax (SGST) at the rate of nine per cent each, according to the official documents.

Dubey paid Rs 43 – Rs 36 as photocopy charges for 18 pages (at the rate of Rs two per page), Rs 3.5 as CGST and Rs 3.5 as SGST, the documents show.

"It is unfair and illegal for a public authority to charge CGST and SGST for the supply of information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. I will appeal against this before the appropriate authority," he told PTI.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley-led GST Council had in January this year recommended: "to exempt supply of services by way of providing information under RTI Act, 2005 from GST".

While hearing a case, transparency watchdog Central Information Commission (CIC) had in February said public authority cannot quote a price for the information, treating it as goods or service of sellable nature.
First Published on Sep 2, 2018 01:45 pm

