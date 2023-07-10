'I had a good laugh': Doctor shares how he got fake Rs 500 note from patient

The fake Rs 500 note given to the doctor by the patient after consultation. (Photo credit: threads,net/dr.mananvora).

In an age where UPI payments have become the norm, customers are not inclined to making cash transactions. However, on some occasions, consumers do opt for cash transactions and even con the person receiving the money.

A doctor recently shared a story of how he was given a fake Rs 500 note by a patient for a consultation.

Writing on Threads, the doctor, identified as Dr. Manan Vora, said that his receptionist did not check the note and later had "a good laugh" before saving the note.

"Recently, a patient actually made a cash payment for a consultation using this note.

My receptionist didn’t end up checking it (coz frankly you don’t expect this, right?) but it goes to show the lengths people would go to, even if it means conning a doctor.

I refuse to believe they didn’t know about it either and just passed it along haan.

Anyway, I had a good laugh and I’ve saved this note with me since it’s a fun memory, even though I have been robbed off of ₹500," he wrote.

The post generated several mixed comments, some of whom tried speculated the reason behind finding the note while others laughing it off.

"They are very much inspired by farzi series. Now we know why all that money is getting demonitized," a user wrote.

"Whoever the person was, he must be a genius or you can say a brainiact," another user wrote.

