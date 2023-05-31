Rs 4,000-Uber from Bengaluru airport? Man's viral tweet prompts transport body action

Recently, Uber displayed a fare of over Rs 4,000 for a cab from Bengaluru airport to Electronic City

Days after a screenshot showing exorbitant fare for an Uber cab from Bengaluru airport to Electronic City went viral on social media, the city’s transport department has called for a notice against the cab aggregator company.

Commissioner for Road Transport and Safety in Karnataka, S N Siddaramappa, on Tuesday directed the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to issue a notice against Uber, according to Indian Express.

“I am directing the RTO to issue a notice against the aggregator company for the gross violation by imposing surge pricing,” Siddaramappa told the publication.

The directive comes after a man shared a screenshot showing Uber asking for Rs 2,584 as cab fare for a ride from the Kempegowda International Airport to Electronic City, a distance of around 55 km. The fare for an Uber XL ride for the same distance went as high as Rs 4,051, the screenshot showed.