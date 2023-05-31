Rs 4,000-Uber from Bengaluru airport? Man's viral tweet prompts transport body action

Days after a screenshot showing exorbitant fare for an Uber cab from Bengaluru airport to Electronic City went viral on social media, the city’s transport department has called for a notice against the cab aggregator company.
Commissioner for Road Transport and Safety in Karnataka, S N Siddaramappa, on Tuesday directed the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to issue a notice against Uber, according to Indian Express.
“I am directing the RTO to issue a notice against the aggregator company for the gross violation by imposing surge pricing,” Siddaramappa told the publication.
The directive comes after a man shared a screenshot showing Uber asking for Rs 2,584 as cab fare for a ride from the Kempegowda International Airport to Electronic City, a distance of around 55 km. The fare for an Uber XL ride for the same distance went as high as Rs 4,051, the screenshot showed.
Uber fare to Bangalore Airport from E-City
Cost of cab fare is dangerously close to what I paid for the flight ticket pic.twitter.com/FUw9jygeMh
— Badass Dad (@Badass_Superdad) May 23, 2023