    Rs 4,000-Uber from Bengaluru airport? Man's viral tweet prompts transport body action

    Days after a screenshot showing exorbitant fare for an Uber cab from Bengaluru airport to Electronic City went viral on social media, the city’s transport department has called for a notice against the cab aggregator company.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 31, 2023 / 12:10 PM IST
    Uber

    Recently, Uber displayed a fare of over Rs 4,000 for a cab from Bengaluru airport to Electronic City

    Commissioner for Road Transport and Safety in Karnataka, S N Siddaramappa, on Tuesday directed the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to issue a notice against Uber, according to Indian Express.

    “I am directing the RTO to issue a notice against the aggregator company for the gross violation by imposing surge pricing,” Siddaramappa told the publication.


    The directive comes after a man shared a screenshot showing Uber asking for Rs 2,584 as cab fare for a ride from the Kempegowda International Airport to Electronic City, a distance of around 55 km. The fare for an Uber XL ride for the same distance went as high as Rs 4,051, the screenshot showed.


    While this particular incident grabbed maximum eyeballs, commuters have long complained about Uber’s irrational pricing in Bengaluru. Indian Express had earlier reported how cab fares in the Silicon Valley of India can reach Rs 150 for 2 km, despite the government having fixed fares as Rs 75 (small cabs) and Rs 150 (luxury cabs) for the first 4 km.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:04 am