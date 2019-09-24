Rs 20 lakh compensation offered to kin of woman killed in Hyderabad Metro mishap

The L&T Metro in Hyderabad, on September 23, announced compensation worth Rs 20 lakh to the family of K Mounika. The homemaker died in a freak accident on September 22 after a portion of a cement slab fell on her head while she was waiting at the metro station.

The 26-year-old from Kukatpally had run to the metro rail station at Ameerpet for cover after it started raining heavily. While she was waiting for the showers to stop, a chunk of cement fell on her head, killing her instantly.

The mishap has been dubbed a “freak accident” by the Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities, but that did not stop people from protesting against them. Protestors came out in huge numbers, questioning the quality of the construction work, given it became operational only in November 2017.

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao took cognizance of their voices and asked NVS Reddy, the managing director of the Metro authorities, to conduct a safety audit of all the stations by independent experts immediately.

He also told Reddy to make sure that the Larsen & Toubro Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd (LTMRHL) pays a handsome amount as compensation to Mounika’s family, reported The News Minute.

Accordingly, after holding several meetings on September 23, L&T officials decided to offer the aggrieved family a compensation of Rs 20 lakh. However, they are yet to comment on demands for providing a job to one of Mounika’s kin.

The SR Nagar Police, on the other hand, has finally added IPC Section 304 (homicide not amounting to murder) to the case, which was earlier filed only under Section 174 (suspicious death) of CrPC.