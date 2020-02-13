App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rs 13 max for 1ltr bottled drinking water, Kerala puts price-cap: Report

The state government has put bottled water under essential commodities, which enables it to put control over the pricing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The Kerala state government has decided to put a price ceiling of Rs 13 on the one-litre bottled water. The government announced the price cap after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan signed the Food Department Proposal.

The current retail price for a litre of bottled water is Rs 20. The state government has put bottled water under essential commodities, which enables it to put control over the pricing.

Food minister P Thilothaman told The Hindu the government had also decided to make Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mandatory for all bottled water manufacturers. This would lead to the shut down of unauthorised manufacturers.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Some manufacturers insisted on adjusting the price cap to Rs 15 per litre. However, the minister stressed the fact that these companies can afford to sell bottled water at a much lesser price.

“We understood that manufacturers could afford to sell bottled water at much less. Traders were also fleecing buyers, extracting a huge margin. The government cannot close its eyes to such exploitation,” Thilothaman said.

The minister further added that the actual cost of producing a one-litre bottle of water was Rs 6, and another Rs 2 incurred distribution costs.

M E Mohamed, the president of the Kerala Bottled Water Manufacturers’ Association, welcomed the decision and said that the association had taken the initiative to cut the retail price after multinational brands hiked their price to Rs 20 per litre in 2012.

The state government currently sells one litre of bottled water for Rs 10 through a subsidiary of the Kerala Water Authority.


First Published on Feb 13, 2020 12:16 pm

tags #Kerala

