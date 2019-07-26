App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 12:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rs 12 carry bag costs Dominos a whopping Rs 5 lakh

A resident of Chandigarh had to pay Rs 12 for collecting a takeaway order from the food joint on February 15, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Fast-food chain Dominos was directed to deposit Rs 5 lakh in the Poor Patient Welfare Fund of the PGI by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum after it was learned that they indulged in unfair trade practices.

They were also directed to pay Rs 1,500 to the plaintiff as compensation for harassment, mental agony and litigation expenses, reported The Tribune.

A resident of Chandigarh had to pay Rs 12 for collecting a takeaway order from the food joint on February 15, 2019. Jitender Bansal, the resident of Sector 27-D, then filed a complaint against Domino’s Jubilant FoodWorks Limited.

In the complaint, he mentioned that when he had reached a takeaway outlet of Dominos on February 15 to collect his food, he was handed over the items without a carry bag. When he asked for one, he was charged for it. This amounted to “deficiency in service” and “unfair trade practice” as the consumer wasn’t apprised of it in advance.

Though Dominos defended its stance and said it was only being a socially responsible corporate, their arguments didn’t hold ground in the forum. The food chain said they provide paper bags as polythene bags have been banned by the government. Now, since the paper bags are more expensive, they have to charge their customers for it.

Moreover, they argued, that they are not legally obliged to hand over carry bags for free, especially since all their food items already come neatly packaged in cardboard boxes.

However, the forum observed that since there are no explicit rules or notification that allows firms to charge for providing carry bags, it amounts to unfair trade practice such as making consumers pay for brand promotion.

The forum stated: “It is highly absurd on the part of the opposite parties when they claim that they are not under legal obligation to provide free carry bags, as it is not only odd but also very inconvenient for the consumer to carry food item(s) or articles without a carry bag when purchased in good number or in bulk.”
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 12:47 pm

tags #Dominos #plastic bags

