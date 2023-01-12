 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rs 12.59 lakh a person and other details you need to know about Ganga Vilas cruise that begins tomorrow

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST

Ganga Vilas will have three decks and 18 suites, which can house 36 tourists. The first batch of tourists will be from Switzerland.

Ganga Vilas Cruise: The 62-metre-long ship will be equipped with pollution-free systems and noise control technology. (Image credit: antaracruises.com)

A luxury cruiser will set off on a historic journey on Friday, winding through some of India's most famous cultural and religious sites. The MV Ganga Vilas will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on January 13 and will reach Dibrugarh in Assam on March 1. Tickets for the cruise are priced at Rs 12.59 lakh each, according to government sources.

Touted the world's longest river cruise, it is planned around 50 tourist spots, that include national parks, world heritage sites and the cities of Patna, Guwahati, Kolkata and even Bangladesh capital Dhaka, government sources claimed. Those on board Ganga Vilas will get to experience Varanasi's famous Ganga Aarti, visit Sarnath, the site revered by Buddhists, and see Majuli, the hub of Vaishnavite culture in Assam. Tours of the Sunderbans and the Kaziranga national park are also part of the journey, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said.

The cruiser will have three decks and 18 suites, which can house 36 tourists. The first batch of tourists will be from Switzerland.

The 62-metre-long ship will be equipped with pollution-free systems and noise control technology.

Waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal said MV Ganga Vilas will put India on the global river cruise map.