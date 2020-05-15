Rs 10,000 crore earmarked for branding, marketing of MFE products: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 12, spoke about being “vocal for local”. Taking that thought forward, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced capacity-building measures for micro food enterprises (MFE) in India.

A fund of Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked to help farmers and agriculturists with branding and marketing of products that have nutritional content and is popular across the globe as healthy food alternatives. This will help local value-added products reach out for global markets of health and wellness products, herbal and organic produce, nutritious food grains, etc., the FM said.

The approach towards the execution of this scheme will essentially be cluster-based and it will benefit two lakh MFEs. For instance, since Bihar is known for producing makhana - a very popular healthy snack - the government scheme will help with branding and marketing the product, she added.