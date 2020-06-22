RRB NTPC exams 2020: Over 1.26 crore applications, says Railway Ministry

More than 35,000 vacancies had opened for graduate and under-graduate level posts in Indian Railways for which over 1.26 crore people have applied, the Ministry of Railways said on June 22.

The examinations that were to be held for these posts by the Railway Recruitment Boards got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, but the Railway Ministry has stated that the recruitment process will start as soon as the COVID-19 situation improves.

While the non-technical popular categories (NTPC) 2020 examination dates have not been announced yet, all applicants will be sent important updates via emails and text messages.

Certain standard measures to prevent disease spread will have to be observed such as strict social distancing, banning crowding outside examination centres, thorough sanitisation of exam centres, and compulsory usage of facemasks, etc.

Covering face with masks may, however, pose the challenge of tackling impersonation for the Indian Railways. Therefore, a viable strategy is being formulated to conduct examination for the 1.26 crore applicants without flouting any COVID-19 safety norm.