you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 08:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royole Flexpai 2, the successor of the world's first foldable phone to launch on March 25

The Royole Flexpai 2 will pack a Snapdragon 865 SoC and support 5G.

Carlsen Martin

The Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate X and Moto RAZR might have stolen all the headlines in 2019, but the title of world’s first foldable smartphone went to the Royole Flexpai. While the Royole Flexpaid wasn’t very successful, getting completely overshadowed by the Galaxy Fold that arrived a month later, it is making a come back with a successor.

The Royole Flexpai successor was initially scheduled to arrive at MWC 2020. However, since the cancellation of the event, the announcement date was postponed. The Royole Flexpai 2 will be revealed on March 25. Royole CEO Liu Zihong recently confirmed the news to Chinese media.

The successor to the Royole Flexpai is expected to fix some elements of the original foldable smartphone. It is also expected to arrive with better specifications, with reports pointing to a Snapdragon 865 chipset featuring a 5G modem. If the upcoming Flexpai launches outside China, it could be the world’s most powerful foldable phone and the first to feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

While the Royole Flexpai wasn’t the best foldable smartphone, it did beat the likes of Samsung, Huawei and Motorola to become to the world’s first folding smartphone. However, competition has only gotten tougher for the Royole Flexpai 2 with the likes of Galaxy Fold, Huawei Mate Xs and Mate X, already in the market.

For now, the big question is whether Royole can deliver a more durable and polished offering. The original Royole FlexPai was only available in China. However, the Escobar Fold, which is a version of the Royole FlexPai, did make its way outside China.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 08:02 pm

tags #Huawei #Samsung #smartphones

