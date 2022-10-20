Royal staff member saved Charles and Diana’s wedding cake slice. It sells for…

The cake slice may not be edible but is still intact. (Image credit: Dore & Rees)

A slice from Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer's wedding has been auctioned along with other items, obtained from a furniture restorer who worked with the royal family in the 80s.

The cake slice was preserved in a white box bearing their initials and wedding date -- July 29, 1981.

"You probably wouldn't want to eat it now but the amount of alcohol probably preserved it and it still looks like a slice of wedding cake which has kept its shape and form," Guy Taylor, an official at the Dore and Rees auction house, told Daily Mail.

The cake slice was offered for £200-£300 but sold for £170, according to Today.com.

Charles and Diana's wedding cake had been prepared by the head chef of the Royal Naval cooking school. The tiered fruitcake was five-feet- tall and weighed 225 pounds.

Another chunk from the royal wedding cake had been auctioned for £1,850 last year, according to the BBC.

Charles and Diana were married for 11 years, throughout which Charles was known to have continued an affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles.

Charles and Diana officially divorced in 1996. A year later, she was killed in a car crash.

Charles married Camilla in 2005. In September, he became the king after Queen Elizabeth's passing.