Row over R-Day celebrations: Shashi Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi suggest cancelling festivities due to COVID-19, Sambit Patra hits out

BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra.

A day after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor suggested cancelling the Republic Day festivities as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off his India visit, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra lashed out at the leader.

In response to Tharoor's suggestion, Patra took to Twitter on January 6 and said, "R-Day parade is not just any ‘festivity’ that it ought to be cancelled!”



Mr Tharoor,

Republic Day Parade is not just any “Festivity” that it ought to be cancelled!

Further Rahul couldn’t cancel his festivities & continues to travel to “farther” destinations often but the Congress wants Republic Day to be cancelled? https://t.co/3opEnSWYbv

— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 6, 2021

Patra further argued that Rahul Gandhi could not “cancel his festivities” and “continues to travel to ‘farther’ destinations often”.

Tharoor had suggested cancelling the Republic Day festivities after Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his India visit due to the the coronavirus situation in the UK, saying getting crowds to cheer the parade as usual would be "irresponsible".

Johnson, who was scheduled to attend the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi as the chief guest, has cancelled his visit to India later this month due to the growing health crisis created by the new coronavirus variant in the UK.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi had also backed Tharoor's suggestion and requested on avoiding Republic Day celebration with “pomp and show”.

“When COVID has been the unwanted Chief Guest in the country for nearly a year, it would have been best to avoid such pomp & show. Republic Day will be truly celebrated in all its glory & not for self-glory once we have truly bid the unwanted guest goodbye. Jai Hind,” Chaturvedi wrote in her tweet.



When COVID has been the unwanted Chief Guest in the country for nearly a year, it would have been best to avoid such pomp&show.

Republic Day will be truly celebrated in all its glory & not for self-glory once we have truly bid the unwanted guest goodbye.

Jai Hind. January 6, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Johnson on January 5, during which the British leader thanked him for India's invitation as the chief guest of the Republic Day celebrations, but regretted his inability to attend.