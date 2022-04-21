English
    Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for 'compassion' as they sing 'you'll never walk alone'. Watch video

    Ronaldo posted on Instagram: "One world… One sport… One global family."

    AFP
    April 21, 2022 / 08:40 PM IST
    Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez who were expecting twins, also confirmed the birth of a baby daughter on Monday.

    Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his gratitude to Liverpool fans for their show of support after his newborn baby son died.

    The fierce rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool was set aside during the seventh minute of Tuesday's 4-0 win for the home side at Anfield as the entire stadium joined in a minute's applause.

    Liverpool fans also sang their anthem "you'll never walk alone".

    Christiano Ronaldo missed the match to be with his family after he and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the sad news on Monday.

    "One world… One sport… One global family," Ronaldo posted on Instagram, alongside a video of Anfield rising to its feet.

    "Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion."

    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp described the ovation as his "moment of the match" despite a resounding win for his side.

    Ronaldo and Rodriguez, who were expecting twins, also confirmed the birth of a baby daughter on Monday.

    Condolences had poured in for the couple after they announced that their newborn baby son had died.

    Football club Manchester United told its forward: “Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time”.

    Real Madrid, the club with which Cristiano Ronaldo was associated for nine years, also expressed its grief.

    “(The club), its President and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of one of the children that our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting. Real Madrid joins the grief of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection,” it said.

    Liverpool FC said: “All of us send our deepest condolences to you, Georgina and the family.”

    The couple, who met during Ronaldo's time at Real Madrid, have a four-year-old daughter together, while Ronaldo has three other children.



    Tags: #Anfield #Cristiano Ronaldo #Georgina Rodriguez #Liverpool #Manchester United
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 07:50 pm
