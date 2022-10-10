Amusement park rides are triggering Apple’s crash detection feature: Report

Apple's crash detection feature is designed to help users in case of accidents but it turns out the devices are reading roller coaster rides also as mishaps.

In the United States, there have been several instances where the devices of amusement park visitors sent out crash alerts to the authorities, The Wall Street Journal reported.

One such alert was sent out from the phone of Sara White, who was visiting the Kings Island amusement park outside Cincinnati.

Before getting on a roller coaster there, she put her iPhone 14 into her waist pouch. When she looked at her phone after the rise, she saw multiple missed calls and voice messages from a 911 dispatcher inquiring after her.

A team was sent to the amusement park. White called the emergency dispatcher back, telling them she was fine.

According to WSJ, six such calls were received from people at the amusement park. Apple devices also sent out crash alerts from another park near Chicago.

The calls are adding to the workload of responders. “We are very vigilant about calls. No call doesn’t get checked," an official told WSJ. "You get used to calls that are not an emergency, but it’s wear and tear on the dispatchers."

Apple's crash detection feature, that works on the iPhone 14 range and Watch Series 8, detects collisions and rollovers involving pickup trucks, sedans, SUVs and minivans.

When they detect impact, the devices automatically flash an Emergency Call slider. Users can choose to make the call or dismiss it. But if they do not respond, the devices call emergency services after a 20-second delay.

Apple's crash detection feature can be disabled to avoid sending out false alerts.