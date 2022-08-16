English
    Rohit Sharma roasted for ‘photoshopped’ flag in Independence Day pic

    Rohit Sharma shared a picture which shows him waving the national flag on Independence Day 2022.

    August 16, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST
    A picture shared by Rohit Sharma on Twitter (Image credit: @ImRo45/Twitter)

    A picture shared by Rohit Sharma on Twitter (Image credit: @ImRo45/Twitter)


    Rohit Sharma became the subject of merciless trolling after eagle-eyed Twitter users noticed something a bit odd in his photograph with a tricolour.

    On the occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, celebrated on Monday, August 15, Rohit Sharma shared a picture which shows him waving the national flag. The only thing that ticked his followers off was the fact that the India skipper photoshopped the tricolour into his picture instead of actually posing with one.

    “75 years of independence,” Sharma wrote while sharing the pic, which shows him dressed in traditional attire and smiling for the camera. He held the flagpole in both hands.


    The national flag in Sharma’s photo was quite obviously edited into the pic after the fact – and did not go unnoticed. Many Twitter users criticised him for not buying a tricolour, while others wondered why he went to extreme lengths to photoshop a picture instead of actually posing with the flag.




    In fact, people noticed that not only the flag but even the flagpole in Rohit Sharma’s Independence Day picture was edited.

    “Can’t even buy a flag. Not my captain,” became a rallying cry for protestors as criticism poured in for Sharma. The cricketer has yet to respond to the censure coming his way – but he is not the only one guilty of photoshopping the tricolour into a picture.

    Before him, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay shared a photo with the flag atop its building which, social media users were quick to note, was also edited.
