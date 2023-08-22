Former selector reveals why Rohit Sharma was not picked in India's 2011 World Cup squad

Rohit Sharma went on to play in two 50-over World Cups after the 2011 triumph and in both those tournaments, India lost in the semifinal stage of the competition.

2011 was the last time India were one of the hosts for a 50-over World Cup and their victory in the tournament started a trend which saw the home side win the next two editions held in Australia in 2015 and England and Wales in 2019.

The Indian squad which won the tournament in 2011 had a good mix of youth and experience but did not feature one name that of current skipper Rohit Sharma.

Former selector Raja Venkat recently said that when the squad for the tournament was being selected, head coach Gary Kirsten was in favour of Sharma's selection but captain MS Dhoni wanted leg-spinner Piyush Chawla in the 15-man squad and hence, Sharma had to miss out.

"When we sat to select the team, Rohit was very much in the scheme of things. Yashpal Sharma and I were in South Africa at that time because India was touring South Africa, and the other three selectors – Srikkanth, [Surendra] Bhave and [Narendra] Hirwani – were in Chennai. So, when we were selecting the team, numbers 1-14, every name was accepted by the panel. No. 15, we suggested the name of Rohit Sharma.

"Gary Kirsten also felt it was a perfect selection. But the captain wanted Piyush Chawla. So immediately, Kirsten somersaulted. He said: ‘I think that’s a better choice.’ So, that is how Rohit Sharma got left out," Venkat told Revsportz in an interview.

Sharma went on to play in two 50-over World Cups after the 2011 triumph and in both those tournaments, India lost in the semifinal stage of the competition. The right-hander had a prolific run with the bat in the 2019 edition, where he scored five hundreds opening the batting for the side.

