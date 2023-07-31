Rocket Companies hires new CEO: 7 points to know about Varun Krishna

Varun Krishna, the new CEO of Rocket Companies. (Image credit: LinkedIn)

US-based fintech platform, Rocket Companies has announced Indian-origin Varun Krishna as its new CEO. Krishna who until recently was the executive vice president and general manager of Consumer Group of Intuit in California, will take charge of the company from September 5.

Krishna will succeed interim CEO Bill Emerson, who will continue in his interim role until Krishna joins the company, and will remain on the Rocket Companies board while also working with Krishna to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

Here's what we know about the new Rocket CEO:

1.) Varun Krishna has more than 20 years of experience building consumer platform strategies for leading global fintech companies.

2.) During his almost eight-year tenure at Intuit, TurboTax Live became the fastest-growing product in the company's history.

3.) Krishna served as senior director of products at PayPal, where he managed the company's global consumer product team.

4.) He has also spent time as Groupon's mobile apps and POS director of product and Betterwork's VP of product and design, according to the details mentioned on LinkedIn.

5.) He spent nine years at Microsoft in Washington working as a senior product manager, group product manager, and speechwriter for their executive staff. It was at this company that Krishna's product career really kicked off.

6.) Varun Krishna studied at the University of Waterloo, earning a Bachelor of Applied Science in computer engineering in Canada.

7.) Speaking about him, Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Rocket Companies, said in a release, "Varun is a visionary leader with a proven track record of helping consumers achieve financial freedom. Throughout his career, he has delivered innovative, technology-driven client experiences for complex personal transactions in large, fragmented markets."

He added that Krishna's experience aligns perfectly with the company's vision, making him the ideal person to drive growth at Rocket.

