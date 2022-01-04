MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Rocker David Bowie's entire catalogue spanning 6 decades sold to Warner Music

The deal between David Bowie's estate and Warner Music includes songs from the 26 studio albums released during his lifetime, as well as the posthumous studi.

Reuters
January 04, 2022 / 02:45 PM IST
David Bowie died in 2016 aged 69.

David Bowie died in 2016 aged 69.

Warner Music Group's publishing unit has bought late British rock star David Bowie's entire catalog spanning six decades, including hits such as "Heroes" and "Let's Dance."

David Bowie, who pushed the boundaries of music and his own sanity to produce some of the most innovative songs of his generation, died in 2016 aged 69.

The deal between Bowie's estate and Warner Music includes songs from the 26 studio albums released during his lifetime, as well as the posthumous studio album release "Toy".

Warner Music did not disclose the financial terms of the deal in its announcement on Monday, but a person familiar with the matter said the purchase was worth about $250 million.

Bowie's estate had in September signed a deal that gave Warner Music global rights to the artist's catalog from 1968 through 2016.

Close

Related stories

Bowie shot to fame in Britain in 1969 with "Space Oddity," whose words he said were inspired by watching Stanley Kubricks film "2001: A Space Odyssey" while stoned.

But it was his 1972 portrayal of a doomed bisexual rock envoy from space, "Ziggy Stardust", that propelled him to global stardom.

The deal for his catalog is the latest in the media rights sector, where companies have sought to boost royalties by purchasing artists' catalogs after the pandemic hit physical revenue streams and delayed release of new recordings.

Warner Music, home to musicians such as Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, has also partnered with popstar Madonna to relaunch her entire catalog over the next few years.

Its deal with Bowie's estate comes days before the rock star's 75th birth anniversary on January 8.
Reuters
Tags: #David Bowie #Warner Music
first published: Jan 4, 2022 02:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.