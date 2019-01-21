Robots to laptops: Top 10 products from CES 2019

CES 2019 served as an excellent platform for manufacturers to showcase some of their most advanced tech. At this year’s edition of the Consumer Electronics Show, we saw a ton of innovative products that were nothing short of impressive.

To pick one device as best of the best would be nearly impossible; so we've narrowed it down to the single best product from each category. Here is a list of the best, most innovative products from CES 2019:

We begin our list with UBTech's Walker, a robotic butler. This 4.7-foot, 170-pound robot, has 36 actuators, enabling it to move its legs, arms, and hands like a human. Just imagine, sitting on your couch as a robot gets you a cold beverage from your fridge.

This intelligent toilet features built-in speakers, ambient lighting, and Amazon Alexa support. You can set the mood in your restroom, by playing music or customising the lighting via voice commands. The PureWarmth toilet seat addon lets you set the toilet seat to your desired temperature.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar fills the room with immersive sound utilising the latest MPEG-5 content. This one of a kind soundbar takes 3-dimensional audio reproduction to the extreme. Thirteen drivers mimic a 5.1.4 system in your living room and can be optimised with relatively little effort.

The Oculus Quest may very well be the future of VR, as it doesn’t require an expensive gaming PC to work. The Oculus Quest packs quite a bit of power as compared to the Oculus Go, bringing it closer to PC VR experiences. The Quest can run a ton of PC and PSVR games, but that’s not all: It also utilises internal sensors to display the limits of your VR play space in-game.

While CES was full of amazing laptops built for gaming, productivity and design, there was one that emerged as the most innovative of the lot. The Dell Alienware Area-51m laptop is the first of its kind and one that laptop gamers have been eagerly awaiting since the dawn of laptop gaming. The Area-51m features support for desktop-grade Intel Core processors as well as a full-fat version of Nvidia’s RTX cards that are overclockable. Like a desktop, the Area-51m laptop lets you swap out the CPU and GPU as and when they become obsolete.

We saw a fully-automated robot, capable of entirely baking bread and a machine that provides cold beer from a capsule, but Impossible Burger’s plant-based meat could begin a new revolution in the food industry. This plant-based meat rivals ground beef from cows in terms of taste, nutrition and versatility. Impossible Burger 2.0 contains no gluten, no animal hormones and no antibiotic, allowing you to use it in almost any meat-based menu item. Impossible Burger 2.0 will be available at more than 5,000 restaurants within several weeks.

While the commercial version of LG’s OLED R Rollable TV turned quite a few heads at CES 2019, Samsung’s MicroLED-based Wall TV, available for custom installation in homes just about edges this one. The Wall is made of smaller, modular panels that interlock to create a huge screen with no bezel. Consumers will be able to rearrange the panels of this 4K Micro-LED TV like pieces of a puzzle to create different shapes and display sizes.

Foldable smartphones were all the rage at CES 2019; at least before they were unveiled. We can safely say that the technology still requires perfecting and will come to many as an unnecessary expense. One phone that flew under the radar was the Nubia X, a powerful smartphone with flagship parts and two displays. The Nubia X features an FHD+ LCD panel with virtually no bezels. The phone also features a secondary 720p AMOLED display that allows you to take selfies with the phones rear camera setup. By far the best adaption of a notch-less display in a smartphone.

The Omron HeartGuide is a smartwatch that contains pumps and pressure sensors to take blood pressure like clinics and hospitals. This device can detect a condition that usually lurks silently as well as high blood pressure that doesn't show up in the doctor's office. It can even recognise if your high blood pressure is solely related to your visits to the doctor’s office. Data can be tracked on the HeartAdvisor app and transferred to a doctor via automatic PDF export.

Razer’s HyperSense technology integrates haptic feedback into every aspect of PC gaming. Razer demoed a gaming chair, keyboard, headset and mouse that utilise built-in haptic motors to deliver rumble based on the positional audio, using surround sound data, giving you haptic responses to offer a more immersive gaming experience.