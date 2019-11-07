App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Robots perform better when faced with human competition: Study

The task of the human adversary, in this case, is to give constant feedback to the robots by demonstrating how a certain task can be completed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A study named ‘Robot Learning via Human Adversarial Games’ conducted by computer scientists associated with the University of Southern California (USC) has revealed that ‘tough love’ helps robots perform better.

Using computer-simulated manipulation, the scientists found robots trained by a human adversary had a better grasp of objects.

Explaining how adversarial human users can improve the performance of robots, the study’s co-author Stefanos Nikolaidis said: “It is like playing a sport. If we play against someone who always lets us win, our performance won’t improve. It works the same way with robots. To enhance their skills in manipulation tasks that could help people in the long run, they need to be challenged.”

Close

The task of the human adversary, in this case, is to give constant feedback to the robots by demonstrating how a certain task can be completed.

related news

Here’s what the experiment entailed: In a simulated environment, the robot tries to grasp an object. A human tries to snatch the object if the robot grasps it successfully. This way, the robot learns to differentiate between a weak and a strong grasp.

Explaining the method, the researcher said: “The robot tries to pick up stuff and, if the human tries to disrupt, it leads to more stable grasps. And because it has learned a more stable grasp, it will succeed more often, even if the object is in a different position. In other words, it’s learned to generalise. That’s a big deal.”

The study presented at the International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems used reinforcement learning, whereby artificial intelligence programmes pick up a skill from repeated experimentation, to train robots.

Unlike industry robots that have to perform a limited set of tasks repetitively, this system makes robots learn from previous examples, expanding the range of tasks they can perform.

However, as per the study, it is very challenging to train robots to perform general tasks, especially because of the amount of training required. To ease out this process, robots were exposed to human adversaries to pick up how to move around objects like human beings.

It is important for robotic systems to learn how to generalise intuitively like humans, to be reliable assistive robotic devices and help out people with disabilities in real-world environments.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 7, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #trends #world

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.