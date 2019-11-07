Robots perform better when faced with human competition: Study

A study named ‘Robot Learning via Human Adversarial Games’ conducted by computer scientists associated with the University of Southern California (USC) has revealed that ‘tough love’ helps robots perform better.

Using computer-simulated manipulation, the scientists found robots trained by a human adversary had a better grasp of objects.

Explaining how adversarial human users can improve the performance of robots, the study’s co-author Stefanos Nikolaidis said: “It is like playing a sport. If we play against someone who always lets us win, our performance won’t improve. It works the same way with robots. To enhance their skills in manipulation tasks that could help people in the long run, they need to be challenged.”

The task of the human adversary, in this case, is to give constant feedback to the robots by demonstrating how a certain task can be completed.

Here’s what the experiment entailed: In a simulated environment, the robot tries to grasp an object. A human tries to snatch the object if the robot grasps it successfully. This way, the robot learns to differentiate between a weak and a strong grasp.

Explaining the method, the researcher said: “The robot tries to pick up stuff and, if the human tries to disrupt, it leads to more stable grasps. And because it has learned a more stable grasp, it will succeed more often, even if the object is in a different position. In other words, it’s learned to generalise. That’s a big deal.”

The study presented at the International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems used reinforcement learning, whereby artificial intelligence programmes pick up a skill from repeated experimentation, to train robots.

Unlike industry robots that have to perform a limited set of tasks repetitively, this system makes robots learn from previous examples, expanding the range of tasks they can perform.

However, as per the study, it is very challenging to train robots to perform general tasks, especially because of the amount of training required. To ease out this process, robots were exposed to human adversaries to pick up how to move around objects like human beings.