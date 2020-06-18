App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Robbers return items stolen from delivery boy after he breaks down

The act moved many Twitter users, who opined that the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Pakistan might have pushed the two men to rob others

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Screengrab of the CCTV footage
Screengrab of the CCTV footage

In an incident that would probably restore your faith in humanity, robbers in Pakistan returned stolen items to their victim – a delivery boy – and consoled him after they noticed he was crying inconsolably. Footage of the entire incident was captured on CCTV and went viral on social media earlier this week.

In the video, one can see the delivery boy returning to his motorbike after dropping off a package when he is intercepted by two robbers. He breaks down within moments of realising he has been robbed, seeing which the robbers have a change of heart. They not only return the stolen items but also hug him and shake hands before departing from the scene.

The act moved many Twitter users, who opined that the prevailing COVID-19 situation might have pushed the two men to rob others. Some even lauded how the robbers showed empathy and compassion.



First Published on Jun 18, 2020 04:01 pm

