Robbers return items stolen from delivery boy after he breaks down

In an incident that would probably restore your faith in humanity, robbers in Pakistan returned stolen items to their victim – a delivery boy – and consoled him after they noticed he was crying inconsolably. Footage of the entire incident was captured on CCTV and went viral on social media earlier this week.



WATCH: CCTV footage of robbers in #Karachi consoling #food delivery man and returning his valuables after he breaks down into tears goes #viral.

For more: https://t.co/sjyrWUXJoc pic.twitter.com/GsgmurCNAw — The Express Tribune (@etribune) June 16, 2020



Touching

These budding petty thieves are driven to it by poverty. The country has failed them and many others like them. Close June 16, 2020

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

In the video, one can see the delivery boy returning to his motorbike after dropping off a package when he is intercepted by two robbers. He breaks down within moments of realising he has been robbed, seeing which the robbers have a change of heart. They not only return the stolen items but also hug him and shake hands before departing from the scene.The act moved many Twitter users, who opined that the prevailing COVID-19 situation might have pushed the two men to rob others. Some even lauded how the robbers showed empathy and compassion.