Water 'volcano': Road cracks open after underground pipe bursts in Maharashtra. Watch

A road in Maharashtra cracked open on Saturday as a volcanic eruption of water burst forth after an underground pipeline burst in Yavatmal district. A woman who was riding past was hurt in the incident.

A video of the occurrence is now viral on social media. In it, the road can be seen caving in seconds before the water bursts out forcefully from beneath the ground.

The clip also showed a woman riding a scooty past the spot just as the water burst forth. News agency ANI reported that she was injured in the incident and was rescued by local residents.

The incident took place near Yavatmal Vidarbha Housing Society. The pipe burst from Mainde Chowk to Hindi High School road, reports stated.

"I was talking on the phone when I saw the road crack open due to the force of water as an underground pipeline burst. Water filled in the area and people looked scared," an eyewitness of the incident, Pooja Biswas, told ANI.

Moneycontrol News