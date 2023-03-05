Water 'volcano': Road cracks open after underground pipe bursts in Maharashtra. Watch

Screengrab from the video shared by ANI.

A road in Maharashtra cracked open on Saturday as a volcanic eruption of water burst forth after an underground pipeline burst in Yavatmal district. A woman who was riding past was hurt in the incident.

A video of the occurrence is now viral on social media. In it, the road can be seen caving in seconds before the water bursts out forcefully from beneath the ground.



#WATCH | Road cracked open after an underground pipeline burst in Yavatmal, Maharashtra earlier today. The incident was captured on CCTV. A woman riding on scooty was injured. pic.twitter.com/8tl86xgFhc

— ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

The clip also showed a woman riding a scooty past the spot just as the water burst forth. News agency ANI reported that she was injured in the incident and was rescued by local residents.

The incident took place near Yavatmal Vidarbha Housing Society. The pipe burst from Mainde Chowk to Hindi High School road, reports stated.

"I was talking on the phone when I saw the road crack open due to the force of water as an underground pipeline burst. Water filled in the area and people looked scared," an eyewitness of the incident, Pooja Biswas, told ANI.

A similar incident was reported in Mumbai last week after a portion of four feet road caved in on Ganpatrao Bhosle Marg, Worli Naka junction after a British-era water main burst.

In January, a portion of Bengaluru's Ittamadu Main Road caved in apparently due to the smart city-related construction nearby. A cyclist was hurt in the accident's impact, Times Now reported.

