7 points about Tata Group veteran RK Krishnakumar, confidant of Ratan Tata

Tata Group veteran RK Krishnakumar died in Mumbai on Sunday, January 1. He was 84. Members of the conglomerate and other business leaders paid tributes to the man known to be a confidant of Ratan Tata.

Here are seven points about RK Krishnakumar and his role in Tata Group:

- Krishnakumar was born in 1938 in Thalassery, Kerala. He went to school in Chennai, where his father was posted as the police commissioner. He graduated from the city's Loyola College and earned his postgraduate degree from Presidency College.

- He joined the Tata Group soon after his post-graduation. He was initially posted at Tata Industries, and from there, moved to take up roles at Tata Global Beverages, Indian Hotels (owns the Taj chain), and Tata Sons.

- Krishnakumar went on to lead Tata Global Beverages, playing a key role in the acquisition of Tetley in 2002. The acquisition put Tata among the world top tea makers. He was also notable for helping establish Tata's joint venture with Starbucks.

- During his time with Tata Group, Krishnakumar also served as the vice-chairperson of Indian Hotels. In 2007, he became a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, an important stakeholder in Tata Sons.

- Krishnakumar was also associated with Ratan Tata's investment company RNT Associates and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. He was a part of Tata Sons board of directors till July, 2013. - He played an important role in the immediate aftermath of the 26/11 attacks, overseeing efforts to rescue guests from the hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, The Times of India reported. - Krishnakumar was a recipient of the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour.

