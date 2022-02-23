English
    Bengaluru RJ Rachana dies due to cardiac arrest. She was 39

    Rachana complained of chest pain at her home in J P Nagar and was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 23, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST
    RJ Rachana also played herself in the blockbuster Kannada romantic drama 'Simple Aag Ondu Love Story'. (Image credit: @rakshitshetty/Twitter)

    Popular Kannada RJ Rachana died on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest in Bengaluru. She was 39.

    Known as ‘Pori Tapori Rachana’, was liked because of her oratory skills, sense of humour and ability to engage listeners.

    A trained musician, Rachana was a fitness enthusiast and her unexpected death shocked the radio and television industries.

    Filmmaker Suni, who directed 'Simpallagi Ondu Love Story', wrote: "I want to listen to your voice again... Please come back".

    Actor Rakshit Shetty too took to social media to pay his tribute. "You will be fondly remembered #RJRachana! Sending my deepest condolences to the family. Om shanti!" Shetty tweeted.




    Rachana has worked with World Space Satellite Radio and Radio City before quitting the profession.

    She also played herself in the blockbuster Kannada romantic drama 'Simple Aag Ondu Love Story' (2013), starring Rakshit Shetty and Shwetha Srivatsav.

     
    Tags: #Bengaluru #RJ Rachana
    first published: Feb 23, 2022 07:24 pm

