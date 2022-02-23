Bengaluru RJ Rachana dies due to cardiac arrest. She was 39

RJ Rachana also played herself in the blockbuster Kannada romantic drama 'Simple Aag Ondu Love Story'. (Image credit: @rakshitshetty/Twitter)

Popular Kannada RJ Rachana died on Tuesday after a cardiac arrest in Bengaluru. She was 39.

Rachana complained of chest pain at her home in J P Nagar and was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Known as ‘Pori Tapori Rachana’, was liked because of her oratory skills, sense of humour and ability to engage listeners.

A trained musician, Rachana was a fitness enthusiast and her unexpected death shocked the radio and television industries.

Filmmaker Suni, who directed 'Simpallagi Ondu Love Story', wrote: "I want to listen to your voice again... Please come back".

Actor Rakshit Shetty too took to social media to pay his tribute. "You will be fondly remembered #RJRachana! Sending my deepest condolences to the family. Om shanti!" Shetty tweeted.



Shocking! A very good human, well-known Kannada Radio Jockey, RJ Rachana, who used to cheer up her listeners passes away at 39 due to a heart attack.

I am shocked. Why do people die of a heart attack at a very young age? Deeply hurt.

Sad to hear this...

Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of popular RJ #Rachana from Bengaluru. #RJRachana became a household name among Bengalureans in the last decade with her unique sense of humor.

May God give strength to her family, fans, and loved ones. Om Shanti.

— P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) February 22, 2022

Rachana has worked with World Space Satellite Radio and Radio City before quitting the profession.

She also played herself in the blockbuster Kannada romantic drama 'Simple Aag Ondu Love Story' (2013), starring Rakshit Shetty and Shwetha Srivatsav.