River regurgitates heaps of trash on bridge after heavy rainfall, flooding. Viral video

A 30-second video clip depicting a horrifying sight of a bridge covered in heaps of garbage has gone viral on social media, raising concerns about the state of waste management in India.

Indian Forest Service officer Praveen Kaswan shared the video on Twitter, accompanied by a caption that succinctly summed up the situation: "Nature - 1, Humans - 0. River has thrown all the trash back at us. Received as forward."

The origin and date of the video remain unknown, but it is presumed to be a result of the recent deluge that has engulfed parts of North India during this year's rainy season. In the footage, men can be seen gingerly traversing the litter-strewn bridge, with some attempting to clear away the mounds of garbage.

In the backdrop, a raging river and foggy weather are visible with hills in the distance, indicating the clip may be from Uttarakhand or Himachal Pradesh.

Within a short span of time, the video garnered over a million views on Twitter, accompanied by a wave of comments from concerned citizens. One user lamented, "Looks like just a hint of it, I wonder how much burden this river carries as garbage."

Another expressed their frustration at the lack of progress in waste management, stating, "This is a message we see at every flood. Yet, no one changes. No improvement in the way we manage trash. Governments are not doing their job."



Reflecting on the broader issue, a user pointed out, "In the long term, it's always Nature - 1 and Humans - 0." The daunting question of finding a solution in a densely populated country like India was raised, to which one response was, "Educate them."

A disheartened individual observed, "Humans deserve this. Recently, I visited a few tourist places, and as we went, there were plastic bottles strewn about, beer bottles, and more waste lying around, despite the fact that there were trash cans right around the corner. When will people stop littering, I don't know."

The video also drew attention to the wanton exploitation of natural resources in the hills, prompting a plea for meaningful actions. One commenter stressed, "The abuse of natural resources in the hills is unimaginable. It's time people and the government took up meaningful actions. Maintaining sanctity is essential."

Over 40 people have died in the deluge in north India this monsoon.