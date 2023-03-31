'Mann Ki Baat celebrates grassroots level change makers': PM Modi as book launched at Rising India 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the coffee table book on “Mann Ki Baat”, his monthly radio programme, which was launched at the News18 Rising India Summit on Thursday.

The book, titled “Voice of India - Modi and His Transformative Mann ki Baat”, was unveiled by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at concluding session of the event in New Delhi.

“The most beautiful part about #MannKiBaat is the manner in which it celebrates grassroots level change makers. As this programme completes hundred episodes, I compliment efforts like the one by @CNNnews18 to acknowledge the people mentioned and the impact they have created,” PM Modi tweeted.

Calling the theme of the book “very apt”, Vice President Dhankar said “Mann Ki Baat”, in a sense, has “impactfully captured imagination of the people, it being honest discourse and seamless connect with the masses”.

“Mann Ki Baat” will complete its 100th edition on April 30 and earlier this month, All India Radio (AIR) launched a campaign to focus on the impact of the programme. The campaign brings out 100 identified themes highlighted by PM Modi on his radio programme so far.

The programme, which was started on Vijayadashami, on October 3, 2014, has completed its 99 editions till date. The campaign will be carried out by various AIR stations, including 42 Vividh Bharati stations, 25 FM Rainbow channels, four FM Gold channels and 159 primary channels in the country. The sound bites will be aired in all major bulletins across all the regions.

Moneycontrol News